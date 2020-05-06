Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Service
Friday, May 8, 2020
9:30 AM
Celebration of Life
Private
Anthony Bede MADIGAN


1942 - 2020
Anthony Bede MADIGAN Notice
MADIGAN Anthony Bede 'Tony'

[[PONCAW000187]]

'37 years of service, protecting our community with integrity, loyalty & commitment.'



Passed away peacefully surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, 5th May 2020 at Wagga Base Hospital. Beloved husband for 58 wonderful years of Wendy. Loving father and father-in-law of Natalie & Malcolm, Melissa & Gareth, Paul, Justin & John, Brendan & Sarah. Dearly loved Poppy of Lucy, Hannah, Josephine, Makenzie and Mason. Loved bother and brother-in-law of Frances & Mario (dec'd) Petricola. Treasured uncle of Stephanie, Monique and Andrew. Aged 77 years. He will be sadly missed by his family, friends and his loyal four-legged companion 'Milo'.



'One of natures true gentlemen. God has you in his keeping, we have you in our hearts.'



A Private Service to celebrate Tony Madigan's life will be held on Friday, 8th May 2020 commencing at 9:30am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to watch the service via livestream at:



www.alanharrismcdonald.com.au



If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on (02) 6921 4913



Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 6, 2020
