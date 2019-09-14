Home

Anthony John CARROLL


1930 - 2019
Anthony John CARROLL Notice
CARROLL Anthony John Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday, 11th September 2019. Beloved father and father-in-law of Gavin & Brooke. Much loved Pop of Audrey and Edith. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Joe (dec'd) & Valda, Bill (dec'd) & Margaret, Dooley (dec'd) & Maureen, Kevin (dec'd) & Valerie (dec'd), Mick & Maureen (dec'd), Marie-Therese (dec'd), Margaret & Jim and Tom & Patricia. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 89 years.





A Reqiuem Mass for Repose of the Soul for Anthony Carroll will be held at Saint Brendan's Catholic Church, Langham Street, Ganmain on Wednesday, 18th September 2019. Following the mass commencing at 11.00am, the funeral will leave for the Ganmain Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 14, 2019
