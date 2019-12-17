|
|
Easdown, Anthony John "Tony" Late of Ormiston Qld, formerly of Wagga Wagga. Passed away peacefully on 13th December, 2019. Aged 79 Years Dearly loved Husband of Janet. Loving Father and Father in Law of Mark and Sarah, Liz and Scott, Craig and Aideen. Much loved Papa of Lachlan, Luke, Isabel, Joel, Matthew, James and Anna. A service for Tony is being held at the Cleveland Uniting Church Qld on Wednesday 18th December, 2019 at 2pm. George Hartnett Metropolitan Funerals Cleveland 07 3286 9611
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 17, 2019