SUCKLING Anthony Leonard 'Tony'
Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Sunday, 11th August 2019. Beloved husband of Rose (dec'd). Loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Liz, Anne Mersey, Therese & John Holgate, Terry & Janelle, Ian & Nicky, Barry & Karen, Chris & Felicity, Jenny & Dean Gregurke, Gerard & Karen, Trish & Richard and Cathy-Lee (dec'd). Very proud poppy of his 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Aged 91 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
'At Peace'
A Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of Tony Suckling will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 19th August 2019 commencing at 10:30am. Following the Mass the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Cystic Fibrosis Australia will be accepted at the Church.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019