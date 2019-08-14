Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Anthony SUCKLING
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Anthony Leonard SUCKLING


1928 - 2019
Add a Memory
Anthony Leonard SUCKLING Notice
SUCKLING Anthony Leonard 'Tony'

Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Sunday, 11th August 2019. Beloved husband of Rose (dec'd). Loved father and father-in-law of Michael & Liz, Anne Mersey, Therese & John Holgate, Terry & Janelle, Ian & Nicky, Barry & Karen, Chris & Felicity, Jenny & Dean Gregurke, Gerard & Karen, Trish & Richard and Cathy-Lee (dec'd). Very proud poppy of his 18 grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. Aged 91 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



'At Peace'



A Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul of Tony Suckling will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 19th August 2019 commencing at 10:30am. Following the Mass the funeral cortege will proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of Cystic Fibrosis Australia will be accepted at the Church.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Aug. 14 to Aug. 17, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Anthony's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.