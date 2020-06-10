Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Archie Gordon Miller


1967 - 2019
Archie Gordon Miller In Memoriam
MILLER

ARCHIE GORDON

23.04.1967 - 10.06.2019

One year ago today, time just stopped for you

Remembering you is easy, we do it every day

Missing you is still a heartache, that hasn't gone away.

We miss your cheeky smile and your joking ways,

and all the things you used to say. 

Your positive and carefree nature gave us

comfort, strength and love always .

We love you forever Archie

Fiona, Sophie, Madeline, Bethany & Family

Alan Harris McDonald

02 69214913
Published in Wagga Daily Advertiser on June 10, 2020
