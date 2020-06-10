|
|
MILLER
ARCHIE GORDON
23.04.1967 - 10.06.2019
One year ago today, time just stopped for you
Remembering you is easy, we do it every day
Missing you is still a heartache, that hasn't gone away.
We miss your cheeky smile and your joking ways,
and all the things you used to say.
Your positive and carefree nature gave us
comfort, strength and love always .
We love you forever Archie
Fiona, Sophie, Madeline, Bethany & Family
Alan Harris McDonald
02 69214913
Published in Wagga Daily Advertiser on June 10, 2020