SUMMONS Arthur James Passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, 16th May 2020. Much loved husband of Pam. Adored father & father-in-law of David, Gillian (dec'd), Cath & Cath, Janine & Sue, Kellie & Ben. Loving Pup of Jali, Jagan, Ryan and Hannah. Aged 84 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A private family service to celebrate and honour the life of Arthur James Summons will be held on Wednesday, 20th May 2020.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 20, 2020