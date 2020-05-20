Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Arthur SUMMONS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Arthur James SUMMONS

Add a Memory
Arthur James SUMMONS Notice
SUMMONS Arthur James Passed away at home, surrounded by his loving family on Saturday, 16th May 2020. Much loved husband of Pam. Adored father & father-in-law of David, Gillian (dec'd), Cath & Cath, Janine & Sue, Kellie & Ben. Loving Pup of Jali, Jagan, Ryan and Hannah. Aged 84 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A private family service to celebrate and honour the life of Arthur James Summons will be held on Wednesday, 20th May 2020.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 20, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Arthur's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -