BRILL (Nee Cassimatis) Athena Hursula Of Wagga Wagga and formerly of Ardlethan, On Monday 30th September 2019 Heaven gained an angel. Noel has been reunited with his wife, Vickie lost her mum and her husband Steven lost his mother in law; Chelsea and Rhys and their partners, Rod and Ash lost their Nan, Hamish Iris and Lainey lost their Grand Nan and George lost his sister and all of Athena's extended family and wonderful friends lost their dedicated and loving friend.
'Waltzing together again'
In keeping with Athena's wishes a private funeral will be held.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 5, 2019