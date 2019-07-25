|
LUCAS Aubrey Neville 'Neville'
Of Westbrook Road, Tarcutta
22nd July 1932 - 19th July 2019
Dearly beloved husband of Valda. Loving father and father-in-law of Mark and Monica, Debbie and Greg Carroll, Terry and Leanne. Much loved grandfather of Julianne, Glenn, Matthew, Kylie, Andrea, Simon, Cass, Kieran, Natalie, Martin, Stephanie, Zac, Ben, Bailey, Georgia, Alex, Harry and Sophie. Proud great grandfather to Jacob, Olivia, Lotte, Finn, Archer, Joseph, Sophie, Aurora, Edison, Atticus, Theadora and Fletcher. Loving brother of Norm (dec'd) and fond brother-in-law and uncle to all the Lucas and Neiberding family.
A service celebrating Neville's life will be held at the Tumblong Hall, Tumblong, on Monday 29th July 2019 commencing at 11am. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will proceed to the Tumblong Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from July 25 to July 27, 2019