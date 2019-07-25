Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Aubrey LUCAS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aubrey Neville LUCAS


1932 - 2019
Add a Memory
Aubrey Neville LUCAS Notice
LUCAS Aubrey Neville 'Neville'

Of Westbrook Road, Tarcutta

22nd July 1932 - 19th July 2019



Dearly beloved husband of Valda. Loving father and father-in-law of Mark and Monica, Debbie and Greg Carroll, Terry and Leanne. Much loved grandfather of Julianne, Glenn, Matthew, Kylie, Andrea, Simon, Cass, Kieran, Natalie, Martin, Stephanie, Zac, Ben, Bailey, Georgia, Alex, Harry and Sophie. Proud great grandfather to Jacob, Olivia, Lotte, Finn, Archer, Joseph, Sophie, Aurora, Edison, Atticus, Theadora and Fletcher. Loving brother of Norm (dec'd) and fond brother-in-law and uncle to all the Lucas and Neiberding family.



A service celebrating Neville's life will be held at the Tumblong Hall, Tumblong, on Monday 29th July 2019 commencing at 11am. At the conclusion of the service, the cortege will proceed to the Tumblong Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from July 25 to July 27, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.