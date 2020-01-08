Home

POWERED BY

Services
Temora & District Funeral Service
306 Hoskins Street
Temora, New South Wales 2666
02 6977 1332
Service
Thursday, Jan. 9, 2020
11:00 AM
Temora Lawn Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Audrey FLAKELAR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Audrey Agnes FLAKELAR

Add a Memory
Audrey Agnes FLAKELAR Notice
Flakelar Audrey Agnes On the 6.1.2020. Late of Britannia Street, Temora. Dearly loved wife of Ron and loving mother and mother in law of Barry & Diedre, Beverley & Kevin Meldrum, Kevin & Roslyn (dec) and Darcy (dec) & Megan. Much loved Nan of her 8 grandchildren. Aged 85 years. In God's Care Relatives and friends of the late Audrey Flakelar are respectfully informed that a service of thanksgiving celebrating her life will be held at the graveside in Temora Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11am on Thursday January 9, 2020. Please assemble at the cemetery. TEMORA & DISTRICT FUNERAL SERVICE F.D.A. of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora. 02 69771332
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 8, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Audrey's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -