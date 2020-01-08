|
|
Flakelar Audrey Agnes On the 6.1.2020. Late of Britannia Street, Temora. Dearly loved wife of Ron and loving mother and mother in law of Barry & Diedre, Beverley & Kevin Meldrum, Kevin & Roslyn (dec) and Darcy (dec) & Megan. Much loved Nan of her 8 grandchildren. Aged 85 years. In God's Care Relatives and friends of the late Audrey Flakelar are respectfully informed that a service of thanksgiving celebrating her life will be held at the graveside in Temora Lawn Cemetery, commencing at 11am on Thursday January 9, 2020. Please assemble at the cemetery. TEMORA & DISTRICT FUNERAL SERVICE F.D.A. of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora. 02 69771332
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 8, 2020