WHITE (nee Erskine) Audrey Alison Passed away peacefully at the Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday, 26th October 2019. Beloved wife of Richard. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Graeme & Tricia and Brett & Rachel. Cherished Grandma of Darryl, Sam, Jake, Zac, Courtney, Kara and Great-Grandma of her 10 adoring great-grandchildren. Loved sister of Elaine, Roberta, Helen (dec'd) and Marion. Aged 85 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate Audrey White's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Thursday, 31st October 2019, commencing at 10:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of the Heart Foundation will be accepted at the Chapel.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 29, 2019