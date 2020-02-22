|
|
Knight Audrey Annie Passed away on 19th February, 2020. Late of Baker Street, Temora and formerly of Marrar. Beloved wife of Bruce (deceased) and loving mother and mother-in-law of Linton & June (Gladstone), Beth & Eric Turner (Grenfell) and Stuart & Rebecca (Dalby). Loving Ma of 8 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Loved sister of Christine. Much loved aunty and great aunty to their families. Aged 85 years. Loved and remembered always Relatives and friends of the late Audrey Knight are respectfully informed that a service of thanksgiving celebrating her life will be held in St Paul's Anglican Church, Temora commencing at 2.00pm on Wednesday February 26, 2020 followed by interment in Temora Lawn Cemetery. No flowers by request. Donations may be made to Temora Can Assist. TEMORA & DISTRICT FUNERAL SERVICE F.D.A. of N.S.W. 306 Hoskins Street, Temora. 02 6977 1332
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Feb. 22, 2020