|
|
Cox Audrey (nee Lovekin) 29/11/1933 - 25/07/2019 Late of Randwick and Tarcutta Dearly loved wife of Russell (deceased). Devoted mother and mother-in-law of Bernadene and Geoff, Prue (deceased), Justin and Jane. Special grandma to Lachlan and Piper. Daughter of Elsie and Eric Lovekin and sister of Clare, Merle, Joyce, Tom, Jim and Jack (all deceased). Much loved sister-in-law and aunt to all the Lovekin family. Will be dearly missed by her family and friends Mass of Christian Burial will be offered for Mrs Audrey Cox in Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, Avoca Street, Randwick on Friday August 2, 2019 commencing at 1.30pm. Private Interment.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 31, 2019