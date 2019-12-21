Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Graveside service
Friday, Dec. 27, 2019
11:00 AM
Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery
Brunskill Road
Barbara Ann FURY-BRADLEY


1933 - 2019
Barbara Ann FURY-BRADLEY Notice
FURY-BRADLEY (nee Bowman) Barbara Ann 'Barbie'

Our dear Mum, Barbie (Nanny Barb) passed away peacefully in her sleep at Gumleigh Gardens Hostel on Wednesday, 18th December, 2019. Loving wife of John Edward Fury (dec'd) and Eric (Brad) Bradley (dec'd). Always there when we needed her, such a wonderful and loving Mother and Mother-In-Law to Elizabeth and John, Jenny and Ian, Rod and Mechelle, Wendy and Ron.

Cherished Nanny Barb to her 11 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Loving sister to Betty, Dot, Janet, Jacky and Mervin (all dec'd), she is survived by her elder sister, Norma and her dearly loved nieces and nephews.

Nanny Barb is dearly loved by her all her family and friends and will be sorely missed but always in our hearts. Aged 86 years



'Always In Our Hearts'



A Graveside Service to Honour Barbie's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road on Friday, 27th December 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Barbie's family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Memories only, no flowers by request.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Dec. 21 to Dec. 26, 2019
