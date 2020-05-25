Home

Daniel Woods Funeral Care
2 Station Place
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales NSW 2650
02 69218 218
Prayer Service
Wednesday, May 27, 2020
11:00 AM
via live stream: funeralsofwaggawagga.com.au/services
Barbara Jean MCDONNELL


1940 - 2020
Barbara Jean MCDONNELL Notice
MCDONNELL Barbara Jean At The Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Saturday 23rd May 2020, of Henwood Avenue Wagga Wagga, formerly of 'Galore Park'. Beloved wife of the late Kerry McDonnell. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Roger & Fiona, Phillip & Rachel and Shane & Nicole. Loving 'Nanny' of Shelby, Bailey, Mitchell, Huxley, Jacob, Estella, Aliah, Lucy, Portia and Finn. Loved sister and sister-in-law of Joy & Hugh Buchanan, Colin (dec), May & Des Carmichael (both dec), Anne (dec) and Jim (dec) & Margaret McDonnell. Fond aunt of her nieces and nephews. Aged 80 years.



Prayers for the Eternal Repose of her Soul, will be held on Wednesday 27th May 2020, commencing at 11:00 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to view the Prayer Service via live stream:

funeralsofwaggawagga.com.au/services



To have your condolences recorded in the Memorial Book, please phone 02 69218218 or email [email protected]



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 25, 2020
