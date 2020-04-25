|
Owens (nee Colan) Barbara Ann 18.11.1935 - 30.3.2020 Passed away March 30, 2020 in Sydney. Previsously of Wagga Wagga and Cootamundra. Barbara beloved and will be truly missed. Loving mother of two daughters, Stacey and Carene. Caring and beautiful grandmother to six grandsons, Daniel, Sean, Ryan, Jake, Liam and Callum. Loved mother-in-law of Vin. Devoted and loving wife to Edward James Owens (dec). Barbara will be missed by all her family and friends, she lived a wonderful, full and health filled life. She spent many hours of her life helping others, especially her work in East Timor. Rest in peace beautiful woman.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2020