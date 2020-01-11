Home

Service
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
Coolamon Lawn Cemetery Thompson Lane Coolamon
Barbara Phyllis TOKLEY


1930 - 2020
Barbara Phyllis TOKLEY Notice
TOKLEY (nee MARKS) Barbara Phyllis 9/10/1930 - 7/1/2020

Aged 89 years

At home on Tuesday 7th January 2020, of George Hutcheon Drive Coolamon. Much loved and devoted wife of Ron (dec'd). Loving mum and mum-in-law of Don & Janette (Wagga), Les & Helen (Brisbane), Phill & Deb (Wagga), Russ (dec'd), Sharon & Geoff (Brisbane) and Rob & Greg (Wagga). Loved Nan to 18 grandchildren and 20 great-grandchildren.



'Re-united with Ron and will be sadly missed.'



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held graveside at the Coolamon Lawn Cemetery Thompson Lane Coolamon, on Tuesday 14th January 2020, commencing at 10:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Please wear colourful clothes to celebrate Barb's life.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 11, 2020
