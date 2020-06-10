Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Service
Thursday, Jun. 11, 2020
St Michael's Cathedral
Church Street
Wagga Wagga
Barry James HEMPHILL


1939 - 2020
Barry James HEMPHILL Notice
HEMPHILL Barry James Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family at the Wagga Base Hospital on Monday, 8th June 2020. Beloved husband of Peggy. Dearly loved father of Barry, Vicki, Raelene, Peter, Michial and their partners. Loved grandfather and great-grandfather to all his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Aged 80 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Private Service of Prayers for the Repose of the Soul of Barry James Hemphill will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Church Street Wagga Wagga on Friday, 12th June 2020, followed by a private interment at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, in accordance with current Government Restrictions. If you wish to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call the team at Alan Harris McDonald on: (02) 69 337 802.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 10, 2020
