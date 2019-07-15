Home

Barry James LUCAS


1943 - 2019
Barry James LUCAS Notice
LUCAS Barry James Passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care on 13th July 2019. Dearly loved husband of Maureen, and loving father and father-in-law of Shellie-Ann and Shane, and Aaron. Loved Pop of Braydon and Jackson, brother and brother-in-law of Kevin and Gay, Clive and Marlene (dec'd), Fay and Reg, Des and Margaret, and Laurel and Alf (dec'd). Loved by all his nieces and nephews.



Rest in peace.



A service celebrating Barry's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga on Friday 19th July 2019 commencing at 10am. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Calvary Palliative Care Unit and the MND Association would be greatly appreciated. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 15, 2019
