John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Service
Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019
2:00 PM
Bance Funeral Services, Karinya Room
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga
Barry James WILLIAMS


1933 - 2019
Barry James WILLIAMS Notice
WILLIAMS Barry James Passed away at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Wednesday 27th November 2019. Adored Husband of Pat. Loved Father and Father-in-law of Jeffrey and Lorraine, Terry Williams, Cobby Williams; Jan Foley, Keith and Lindy Bender, Deral Bender; Geoff and Shirley Boardman. Adored Bas, Pop and Popsy of all his Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. Aged 86 years.



A special thanks to the Forrest Centre,

Base Hospital and Calvary Hospital

for their wonderful care and

support to our Dad.



A Service to Honour Barry will be held on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 in the Karinya Room, Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue Wagga Wagga commencing at 2.00pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019
