WITHERS Barry James 1937 - 2020 Late of 21 Tabooba St, Constitution Hill, Sydney NSW Formally of Fox St, Wagga Wagga NSW Passed away peacefully at Westmead Hospital Monday 16 March, 2020. Much loved husband of Jeanette. Dearly loved father of John, Peter and Simone. Much loved son of Sidney James Withers and Vera Elizabeth Withers (both dec'd). Loved brother of Donald (dec'd), Jeanette (dec'd), Dianne (dec'd), Pauline, Cynthia and Kaylene. Loving Grandad to Rory. A private service will be held at Pinegrove Crematorium Minchenbury NSW today Thursday 26th March, 2020.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 26, 2020