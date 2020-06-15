|
|
JONES Barry Reginald Passed away peacefully at the RSL Remembrance Village, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 12th June 2020. Loved son of Vera & Ted Jones (both dec'd) of Gundagai. Loving brother of Bill, John, Rea (dec'd), Peter, Paul, Judy and Sam. Cherished uncle and great-uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Aged 83 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service of Prayers for the Repose of the Soul of Barry Reginald Jones will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday, 16th June 2020, commencing at 2:00pm. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
A Graveside Service will take place at North Gundagai Catholic Cemetery, William Street, Gundagai on Wednesday, 17th June 2020, commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
If you would like to be recorded in the family Memorial Book, please call the team at Alan Harris McDonald on: (02) 6933 7802.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 15, 2020