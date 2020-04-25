|
|
CHRISTIAN Barry Robert Passed away peacefully at the Batlow MPS on Saturday, 18th April 2020. Loved husband of Gladys (dec'd). Much loved brother of John and brother in law of Elsie. Adored father and father-in-law of Raeleen, Robert & Margaret and Meryle. Cherished Pa of his 7 grandchildren, and his 7 great-grandchildren. Loved uncle of his 5 nephews. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends. Aged 90 years.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, a Private Service for the Life of Barry will be held on Monday, 27th April 2020 commencing at 11am. A livestream of the service will be available through
https://livestream.com/accounts/13561897/events/9100721 a copy of the link will also be available on the 'Beavan's Funeral Home' Facebook page.
~Rest In Peace ~
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2020