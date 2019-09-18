Home

Benjamin Hoare TAYLOR

Benjamin Hoare TAYLOR In Memoriam
TAYLOR, Benjamin Hoare

Loving Husband, Father,

Grandfather, Brother and Uncle

who passed away 10 years ago on

the 18 th September 2009

You are forever in our hearts and not a day

goes by that you are not in our thoughts.

"You left us with beautiful memories, your

love still guides us and although we cannot

see you, you are always by our sides."

You will be loved and missed forever.

Marie, Ann, Wes, Ken, Sue, Vicki, Cheryl,

Judy, Carol, Helen, Karen, Ivan and families.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019
