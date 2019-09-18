|
|
TAYLOR, Benjamin Hoare
Loving Husband, Father,
Grandfather, Brother and Uncle
who passed away 10 years ago on
the 18 th September 2009
You are forever in our hearts and not a day
goes by that you are not in our thoughts.
"You left us with beautiful memories, your
love still guides us and although we cannot
see you, you are always by our sides."
You will be loved and missed forever.
Marie, Ann, Wes, Ken, Sue, Vicki, Cheryl,
Judy, Carol, Helen, Karen, Ivan and families.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 18, 2019