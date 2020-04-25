|
HOITINK (Ben) Bernardus Willem Bernardus passed away on Monday April 20 2020 at Urana Hospital aged 91 years. He was the much-loved father and father in law of Marco and Deborah, Armand, Bernard and Sharon, Natascha and Patrick, and Cassandra and Neil. Cherished Opa to his grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Bernardus was the dearly loved oldest brother of Willem (dec), Arnold, Anna (dec), Johannes, Leo, Irene (dec) and Frederik and fond uncle to their families.
Always in our hearts.
Due to current circumstances private family cremation will take place.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Apr. 25, 2020