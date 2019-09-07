Home

BERNICE DAVIDSON


1926 - 2019
BERNICE DAVIDSON Notice
DAVIDSON (CAMPBELL) BERNICE

Passed away peacefully on

Wednesday 4th September 2019, aged 93

Loved Wife of the late Maxwell (Max)

Loved Mother and Mother-in-Law of Roslyn, Kate, Heather & Simon, Stuart & Donna

Loving Grandmother of Rebekah, Christina, David, Heidi, John, Liam, Jemma, Eliza, and Great Grandmother of Micah, Milan, Jayla and Sierra



Always in our hearts wih love



The relatives and friends of the late

Mrs Bernice Davidson

Are respectfully informed that her service will be

held on Friday 13th September 2019

commencing at 11.00am.

At The Uniting Church, Henty

followed by interment in the Henty Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Sept. 7, 2019
