KALIS Beryl Florence Passed away at RSL Remembrance Village, late of Burwood Street, Wagga Wagga. Loved wife of Bill (dec'd). Loving mother and mother-in-law of Kerry and Peter Baumer, Donald and Marion Kalis, Jan and Ron (dec'd) Richardson, and Traci (dec'd) and Spike Lee. Loved Nan of Fleur and Pace (dec'd) Kaddous, Jarrod Baumer (dec'd), Jacob Baumer, Anthony and Mandy Kalis, Jason Kalis, Paul and Jodie Kalis, Sarah and David Solomon, Kara and Kobi Hirsch, Marney Richardson, Sally and Alan Ase, Spencer Lee and Nissa, Nelson Lee and Julie. Great Nan of 22 grandchildren and Great-Great Nan of seven great-great grandchildren. Loved sister of Irene, Stella, Joan and Betty (all dec'd). Aged 91 years.
'Forever in our Hearts.'
The family would like to thank the staff at the RSL Remembrance Village for their wonderful care of Beryl.
In accordance with Beryl's wishes, a private funeral service has been held.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 24, 2019