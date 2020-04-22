Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Service
Thursday, Apr. 23, 2020
Beryl Florence WEISE


1932 - 2020
Beryl Florence WEISE Notice
WEISE (nee Horswell) Beryl Florence Passed away peacefully holding the hand of her beloved husband Cecil at Loreto Home of Compassion on Saturday, 18th April 2020. Dearly loved sister-in-law of Beryl Lay. Treasured Aunty of Rodney Johnston and Lillian & Garry Morante. Aged 87 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.



God knows how much I miss her,

Never shall her memory fade,

Loving thoughts shall ever wander,

To the spot where she is laid.



A private service of thanksgiving for the life of Beryl Weise will be held on Friday, 24th April 2020. If you would like to be recorded in the family memorial book, simply call our team at Alan Harris McDonald on (02) 6921 4913.



Published in The Daily Advertiser from Apr. 22 to Apr. 25, 2020
