Maurice R Moroney & Co Funeral Directors
12 Belmore Street
Junee, New South Wales 2663
02 6924 3068
Beryl June HAZELL

Beryl June HAZELL Notice
HAZELL (Grinly) Beryl June Of Coolamon; passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27th May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clive Raymond Hazell. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Pam (Dec'd), Cheryl and Wayne, Garry (Dec'd) and Annette, Carmel, Rodney and Diane, Alison, and Debbie. Adored by her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Aged 92 years

At Rest



'A new and most beautiful Angel is now in heaven'





Due to the Covid-19 a private funeral was held for Beryl in Coolamon.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 30, 2020
