HAZELL (Grinly) Beryl June Of Coolamon; passed away peacefully on Wednesday 27th May 2020. Beloved wife of the late Clive Raymond Hazell. Dearly loved mother and mother in law of Pam (Dec'd), Cheryl and Wayne, Garry (Dec'd) and Annette, Carmel, Rodney and Diane, Alison, and Debbie. Adored by her loving grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Aged 92 years
At Rest
'A new and most beautiful Angel is now in heaven'
Due to the Covid-19 a private funeral was held for Beryl in Coolamon.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on May 30, 2020