SCHULTZ (nee ROY) Bessie Pauline At the Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on Thursday 31st October 2019 of Nilma Ave, Wagga Wagga. Beloved wife of Ken. Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Gary & Judith, Dennis & Sandra, Kaylene & Peter Roberson and Jeanette & Chris Rodham. Loving 'Nan' of 8 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren. Survived by sister-in-law Gwen Feutrill and Gwen Roy. Aged 88 years.
A Service to Celebrate the life of Bessie will be held in the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel, Brunskill Road, Lake Albert on Tuesday 5th November 2019 commencing at 10am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Bessie's request is for those attending to wear bright colours.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 2, 2019