Betty Jean BUDD


1932 - 2020
Betty Jean BUDD Notice
BUDD Betty Jean Peacefully, surrounded by family at Wendy Hucker Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 27th May 2020. Dearly loved wife of Thomas (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul & Lynne, Jan & Brian Stewart, Pat & Terry (dec'd) Schiller, Narelle & Chris Pratt and Cameille. Cherished nan of 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Aged 88.



As per the families wishes, a private Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Betty was held on Monday 1st June 2020



Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 2, 2020
