|
|
BUDD Betty Jean Peacefully, surrounded by family at Wendy Hucker Nursing Home, Wagga Wagga on Wednesday 27th May 2020. Dearly loved wife of Thomas (dec'd). Loved mother and mother-in-law of Paul & Lynne, Jan & Brian Stewart, Pat & Terry (dec'd) Schiller, Narelle & Chris Pratt and Cameille. Cherished nan of 9 grandchildren and 9 great-grandchildren. Aged 88.
As per the families wishes, a private Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Betty was held on Monday 1st June 2020
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 2, 2020