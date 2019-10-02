|
MORLEY Beverley Ann Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 29th September 2019 with her beloved husband Ron by her side. Loved mother of Brian and Sharon, and fond Nan to all her grandchildren and their families. A much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her extended families.
'Loved and remembered always.'
A Thanksgiving service will be held on Friday 4th October 2019 in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga commencing at 1pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Private cremation.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019