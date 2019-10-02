Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Beverley MORLEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Beverley Ann MORLEY


1945 - 2019
Add a Memory
Beverley Ann MORLEY Notice
MORLEY Beverley Ann Passed away suddenly at home on Sunday 29th September 2019 with her beloved husband Ron by her side. Loved mother of Brian and Sharon, and fond Nan to all her grandchildren and their families. A much loved sister, sister-in-law and aunt to her extended families.



'Loved and remembered always.'



A Thanksgiving service will be held on Friday 4th October 2019 in the Karinya Room of Bance Funeral Services, 12 Ashmont Avenue, Wagga Wagga commencing at 1pm. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.



Private cremation.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Beverley's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.