COLE (nee Cockshott) Beverley Dawn Passed away peacefully at The Nan Roberts Community Hostel, Wagga Wagga on Saturday, 30th November 2019. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Darren & Tracy, Stephen & Megan, Byron & Summer and Antony & Fon. Cherished Nan of Tess, Mikaela, Fin, Riley, Jorja, Sam and Tom. Loved sister of Caroline and Janet. Aged 80 years. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends.
'At Peace in God's Care'
A Requiem Mass for the Repose of the Soul of Beverley Cole will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Church Street, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 6th December 2019 commencing at 10:30am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. A Private Interment will follow.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Dec. 3 to Dec. 4, 2019