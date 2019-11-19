Home

Beverley Ruth PRICE


1945 - 2019
Beverley Ruth PRICE Notice
PRICE Beverley Ruth 13/8/1945 - 18/11/2019

Passed away peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care on Monday, 18th November 2019. Dearly loved wife of Barrie. Loving mother and mother-in-law of Cathy and Ward, Jacqueline and Josef, Allison and Michael, Stephen and Melissa (Millie). Loving Nan to Caitlyn, Mathew, Rachel, James, Jordan, Ryan, Thomas, Georgina, Jessie, William and Freya. Loving Great Grandmother of Mason and Darci.



The Best Mum & Nan



Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be held in the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road on Thursday, 21st November 2019, commencing at 10.00am. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 19, 2019
