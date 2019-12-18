|
|
SPOKES Brenda Allison Passed away surrounded by her loving family on Monday 16th December 2019, aged 89 years. Much loved wife of Keith (dec'd). Dearly loved mother and mother-in-law of Robert and Wendy, Lyn and Dave, Kris and Dennis, and Garry and Geni. Loved Nan of Luke, Carrie and Evan, Jason and Rachel, Mark and Amanda, Clare and Danny, Leanne, Wade, Grant and Jess, Adele and Christi, Louisa and Dane, Bridget and Ryne, Nick and Jordy, and great-Nan of 14 great grandchildren. Loved daughter of Beatrice and Alfred Harris (both dec'd), loved sister of Clorine, Daisy, Enid, Mavis and Reima (all dec'd).
'A beautiful lady at rest.'
A Service of Thanksgiving for Brenda will be held on Friday 20th December 2019 in St John's Anglican Church, Wagga Wagga, commencing at 2:30pm. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 18, 2019