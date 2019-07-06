|
|
BYFIELD (Barnes) Brenda Joyce Passed away suddenly at Calvary Hospital on the 2nd of July 2019 after a courageous battle, aged 56. Much loved wife of David, and mother and mother in law of Erin and James Bindoff. Adored grandmother of Haylee-Grace and Liam. Sister and sister in law of Carol (dec'd) and Ron Forsyth, Paul and Vicki Swaffield, Geoff and Kerry Swaffield, Graeme Swaffield and partner Leonie, and John and Wendy Swaffield. Daughter of Alma and Sidney Swaffield (both dec'd).
A brave woman who will be sadly missed, finally at peace and free of suffering.
A service celebrating Brenda's life will be held at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road, Wagga Wagga on Friday 12th July 2019 commencing at 11:30am. The cortege will then proceed to the adjoining Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 6, 2019