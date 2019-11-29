Home

Brendon John GOWLAND


1939 - 2019
Brendon John GOWLAND Notice
GOWLAND Brendon John Passed away at Calvary Palliative Care on Tuesday 26th November 2019. Dearly loved husband of Sandra. Loved father and father-in-law of Lisa and Robert Wiggins, Megan and Phil Smith, and John and Tammy. Adored Poppy of his 10 grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren. Loved son of Blanche and Jack Gowland (both dec'd), and loved brother of Rella (dec'd) and Carol. Aged 80 years.



'Bye Mate.'



Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be held in St Michael's Cathedral, Wagga Wagga on Tuesday 3rd December 2019 commencing at 10.30am. The cortege will then proceed to the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Nov. 29, 2019
