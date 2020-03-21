|
O'DONNELL Brian Leonard Passed away at Wagga Wagga on Friday 13th March 2020. Loved father of Michelle, Christopher (dec'd), and Linda and loving grandfather of his grandchildren. Loved brother of Frank, Julie McNeil (dec'd), and Lauren Blyton. Aged 66 years.
Prayers for the Repose of the Soul will be held in St Joseph's Catholic Church, Junee on Friday 27th March 2020 commencing at 10.30am. The cortege will then proceed to the Junee Lawn Cemetery. Relatives and friends are invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Mar. 21, 2020