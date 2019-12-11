Home

Requiem Mass
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Lake Albert Rd
Wagga Wagga
Brian Leslie CONNOLLY


1933 - 2019
Brian Leslie CONNOLLY Notice
CONNOLLY Brian Leslie

Peacefully at Calvary Palliative Care, Wagga Wagga on Sunday 8th December 2019, of Marloo Crescent, Wagga Wagga. Dearly loved husband of the Late Kathleen Connolly. Loving father to Fiona, Andrea and Debra and devoted step-father of Therese, Monica, Michael, Julia (dec), Kathleen (dec'd) and Patrick. Loving grandfather to his 16 grandchildren and 21 great-grandchildren. Aged 86 years.



Requiem Mass for the Eternal Repose of the Soul will be held in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Lake Albert Rd, Wagga Wagga on Thursday 19th December 2019. Following the Mass commencing at 11am, the funeral cortege will leave for the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery, Brunskill Road. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 11, 2019
