Home

POWERED BY

Services
John Bance & Son Funeral Home
12 Ashmont Avenue
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6925 4444
Resources
More Obituaries for Brian RILEY
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Brian Michael RILEY


1939 - 2019
Add a Memory
Brian Michael RILEY Notice
RILEY Brian Michael Former local Newspaper Photographer



Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on 12th October 2019, aged 80 years. Much loved husband of Roslyn and father and father-in-law of Michael, Kerri, Flavia and Brad. Grandfather to Brent, Kiralee, and Dimity.



'He will be sadly missed and always in our hearts.'



A Service Celebrating Brian's life will be held on Friday 18th October 2019 at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Brian's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.