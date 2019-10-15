|
RILEY Brian Michael Former local Newspaper Photographer
Passed away peacefully at Wagga Wagga Base Hospital on 12th October 2019, aged 80 years. Much loved husband of Roslyn and father and father-in-law of Michael, Kerri, Flavia and Brad. Grandfather to Brent, Kiralee, and Dimity.
'He will be sadly missed and always in our hearts.'
A Service Celebrating Brian's life will be held on Friday 18th October 2019 at the Wagga Wagga Crematorium Chapel, Brunskill Road commencing at 11:30am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 15, 2019