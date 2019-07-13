|
RIACH Brian At Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Friday 5th July, 2019, formerly of 22 Spring Street, Wagga Wagga. Cherished son of Harold Joseph (Bill) & Constance Eileen Riach (dec'd). Dearly loved brother and brother-in-law of John & Heather Riach (dec'd), Fred (dec'd) & Laura Riach, Shirley & Michael Foley (dec'd), Pamela & Barrie Smith, Margaret Durbin, Robert and Phillip Riach, Patricia & Peter Saunders and Anthony & Gail Riach. Cherished uncle and great-uncle of his nephews and nieces.
As per family wishes a private funeral service was held on Thursday 11th July, 2019.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 13, 2019