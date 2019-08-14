Home

Les Watkins & Son Pty Ltd
57 Kurrajong Avenue
Leeton, New South Wales 2705
02 6953 3499
CHARLES, Bruce Passed away, on Saturday, 10 August 2019. Late of Assumption Villa, Leeton. Formerly of "Redbank" Grong Grong. Beloved husband of Lola (dec). Loving father of Lloyd, Alan, Leonie, Ian and Jenny. Cherished Grandfather and Great Grandfather. Aged 95 years. Resting peacefully in Gods care. The relatives and friends of the late Bruce Charles are respectfully informed that his funeral Service will take place on Friday, 16 August 2019 at St. John's Uniting Church, Narrandera commencing at 10am. A private Family Burial will be held. In Lieu of flowers donations will be gratefully accepted at the service on behalf of Can Assist Narrandera.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Aug. 14, 2019
