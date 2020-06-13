|
FISCHER Bruce George
Late of Wagga Wagga & formerly of Henty,
passed away peacefully on
Sunday 7th June 2020, aged 80 years.
Loved husband of the late Shirley,
loving fiance of Beth.
Adored and cherished father, grandfather
and great grandfather to all his family.
'Forever In Our Hearts'
As current restrictions limit those that can
attend Bruce's service, Please contact family on
0427115847 to view the live stream service.
HENTY FUNERAL SERVICE
02 6929 3201
Published in The Daily Advertiser on June 13, 2020