STAUGHTON Bruce Graham Passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital on Tuesday, 2nd July 2019. Beloved husband to Fay. Loved father to Dale and Vicki. Cherished pop to Jess and Jack. Will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Aged 84 years.
A Service of Thanksgiving for the Life of Bruce Staughton will be held at the Wagga Wagga Lawn Cemetery Chapel on Wednesday, 10th July 2019, commencing at 2.30pm. Relatives and friends are respecfully invited to attend.
In lieu of flowers, donations on behalf of The Heart Foundation will be accepted at the chapel.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on July 5, 2019