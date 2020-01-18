Home

Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
11:00 AM
Bruce Matthew BRADLEY Notice
Bradley, Bruce Matthew Of Tumbarumba, passed away peacefully at Calvary Hospital, Wagga Wagga on Friday, 10 th January 2020. Loving husband of Mary-Ann (dec'd). Dearly loved father of Tara. Loved and adored pop to Jeht and Jaxin. Beloved son of Linton and Kath Bradley. Dearly loved brother & brother in law to Karen & Jerry, Lynette and Peter & Roslyn. Loved by all his nieces & nephews and great nieces & nephews. Will be sadly missed by his family and friends. "Gone Fishing" A Chapel Service for the life of Bruce Bradley will be held at Alan Harris McDonald Chapel, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 20 th January 2020 commencing at 11:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. 3 Albury Street, TUMBARUMBA NSW 2653 (02) 6948 2195 all hours



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Jan. 18, 2020
