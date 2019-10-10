Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alan Harris McDonald & Co Funeral Directors
76 Copland St
Wagga Wagga, New South Wales 2650
02 6921 4913
Resources
More Obituaries for Bruce GORHAM
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Bruce Oliver GORHAM


1950 - 2019
Add a Memory
Bruce Oliver GORHAM Notice
GORHAM Bruce Oliver Passed away peacefully at Calvary Riverina Hospital on Wednesday, 9th October 2019. Loving husband of Jean. Loved father and father-in-law of Tom & Jodie, Mark & Casey and Neil & Jenny. Proud Pa of Keaton, Bayden, Olivia, Charlie and Beau. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Ruth & George Keatley and Cathy & Rodney Thompson. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Aged 68 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.



A Service to Celebrate Bruce's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 14th October 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of both the Heart and Diabetes Australia Foundations.



logo
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Bruce's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.