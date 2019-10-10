|
|
GORHAM Bruce Oliver Passed away peacefully at Calvary Riverina Hospital on Wednesday, 9th October 2019. Loving husband of Jean. Loved father and father-in-law of Tom & Jodie, Mark & Casey and Neil & Jenny. Proud Pa of Keaton, Bayden, Olivia, Charlie and Beau. Cherished brother and brother-in-law of Ruth & George Keatley and Cathy & Rodney Thompson. Loved uncle of his many nieces and nephews. Aged 68 years. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends.
A Service to Celebrate Bruce's life will be held at Alan Harris McDonald, 76 Copland Street, Wagga Wagga on Monday, 14th October 2019 commencing at 11:00am. Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend. In lieu of flowers donations on behalf of both the Heart and Diabetes Australia Foundations.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 10 to Oct. 12, 2019