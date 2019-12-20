Home

Monday, Dec. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John's Anglican Church
Wagga Wagga
Carmel Lee WRONA


1950 - 2019
Carmel Lee WRONA Notice
WRONA (DUMMERY) Carmel Lee 'Posie'

Passed away peacefully on Wednesday 18th December 2019. Dearly loved mother of Kate, Emily and Jayne. Cherished 'Posie' to her grandchildren, Elliot, Violet, Harvey and Syd. Adored sister to Pauline, Thelma, Ruthy, Johnny and Chris. Special Aunty to her many nieces and nephews.



A Service of Thanksgiving will be held at St. John's Anglican Church, Wagga Wagga on Monday 23rd December 2019 commencing at 10:00am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend.

Private cremation.



Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 20, 2019
