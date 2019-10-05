|
|
CUNNINGHAM (Caldwell) Carol Louise [[CANCHSE5965]]
Late of Henty / Albury.
Passed away surround by her family on
Thursday 3rd October 2019 aged 63 years.
Dearly loved wife of Evan.
Adored mother of Robert, Brendon,
Andrew and Tammy.
Admired mother-in-law of Katie,
Rachelle and Chris.
Cherished nanny of Drue, Chanelle, Brock,
Charlotte, Maddison, Aiden, Julian, Ryan, Dane.
Loved daughter of Thelma & Dale (dec).
Sister of Sandra, Alan (dec) & Christine (dec).
'Deeply Missed, In God's Loving Care'
Mrs Carol Cunningham's funeral will be held at
11.00am on Friday 11th October 2019
at St Barnabas Anglican Church,
Day Street Henty followed by burial at
Henty Lawn Cemetery & then refreshments at
Riverlife Church Hall, 10-16 Ivor Street, Henty.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Albury Wodonga
Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 5, 2019