CUNNINGHAM (Caldwell) Carol Louise
The relatives and friends of the late
Mrs Carol Cunningham.
Are respectfully informed that her funeral
service will be held on Friday 11th October
2019, commencing at 11.00am.
At St Barnabas Anglican Church, Henty.
followed by a burial at Henty Lawn Cemetery
& then refreshments at the Riverlfe Church Hall,
10-16 Ivor Street, Henty.
In lieu of flowers, donations to Albury Wodonga
Regional Cancer Centre Trust Fund.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Oct. 9, 2019