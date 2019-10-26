|
CAROLYN MERLE SLUITER 1951 - 2019 SLUITER Carolyn (Carol) Merle passed in Gundagai hospital in the early hours of Thursday 17th October 2019. Formerly of Macksville and Wallendbeen. Carol is the dearly loved mother of Richard and Tracey. Loving sister to Alan & Raymond Fitzhenry; sister-in-law to Julie Fitzhenry & Anne Fitzhenry. Much loved aunt to Daniel, Celia, Laurie, Rachelle, Michael & Adam. Loving daughter-in-law Melinda and her two loving daughters Emily & Amy. Grandmother to her adoring granddaughter Maddison Grace. Aged 68 years Carol will be sadly missed by her family and her many friends and may she now be truly at peace. A celebration of Carol's life will be held in Gundagai and Macksville in late November/December. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Further details around these celebrations will be published closer to the dates.
Published in The Daily Advertiser from Oct. 26 to Oct. 30, 2019