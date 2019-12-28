|
Scott (Thomson) Catherine Anne Passed away peacefully surrounded by loving family on 25th December 2019. Late of Valentine, formerly of Wagga Wagga, aged 58. Loving mother of Georgia. Much loved daughter of Fay and Bob. Loved sister of Sue (dec), Vicki and Roslyn. Dearly loved by all her nieces and nephews. Forever in our hearts Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of Cathy's life this Thursday 2020 in Lake Macquarie Memorial Park, 405 Cessnock Road, Ryhope commencing 9am.
Published in The Daily Advertiser on Dec. 28, 2019